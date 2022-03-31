100-member CCS team travelled across country to nab culprits

Hyderabad: A 100-member team of police officers was sent across the country to nab the gang that was involved in committing the cybercrime at AP Mahesh Co-op Urban Bank Bank and siphoned off Rs 12.9 crore. As soon as the complaint was filed by the bank management, a case was registered and the CCS was able to freeze an amount of Rs 2,08,55,536 before it was withdrawn from ATM and Rs 1,08,48,990 was refunded/returned to the bank because of incorrect beneficiary details.

The accounts in which the amount was altered were, Sanvika Enterprisesbank A/c (Date of opening 23-12-2021) enhanced from Rs 299/- to 4,00,40,361; second account was of Shainaaz Begum bank A/c (Date of Opening 11-01-2021) enhanced from Rs. 2.5 Lakh to Rs 3,59,55,390; third account was of Hindustan Traders bank A/c (Date of opening 29-06-2021) altered from Rs 4,940- to Rs 4,83,25,985; fourth account was of, Sampath Kumar bank A/c (Date of opening 16-12-2021) altered from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,99,999.

"Apart from the four bank accounts, hackers attempted three more accounts of the bank but were not successful. But we have arrested all the persons involved in this crime, whether their accounts were successful or not because they had a nexus with the criminals, said Commissioner of Police C V Anand.

Investigations revealed that the IP addresses are proxies with locations indicating the US/Canada/Romania. The hackers used VPN services of a Bihar-based company and from them, the Proxy IPs were allocated to people from the UK. We had written a letter to the Canada based company, ISP Heymann Services, and they replied that the IP addresses were assigned to a Bihar-based company. However, when our teams visited Bihar to trace it was revealed that the IP addresses were proxy.