10,082 cases settled by Lok Adalat

Hyderabad: National Lok Adalat was conducted in the city on Saturday. Chairman, Mandal Legal Services Committee and 3rd Additional District Judge B Tirupati emphasised the importance of the Lok Adalath.

He said that as part of Lok Adalath, 12 benches had been arranged at Kukatpally court complex for the benefit of litigants to facilitate them for the settlement of pending cases in courts. A total of 10,082 cases settled on Saturday and out of this 4032 cases in Medchal -Malkajgiri court of Kukatpallycourt complex and 6055 Ranga Reddy cases of Kukatpally court cases had been settled in National Lok Adalath.

About 32 cases were settled between the bankers and litigants in this Lok Adalath for an amount of Rs. 40,58,000/- amicably

apart from various civil and money recovery and cheque bounce cases in this National Lok Adalath.