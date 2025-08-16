120 zoo staffers feted on I-Day

Hyderabad: The 79th Independence Day was celebrated on Friday at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. J Vasantha, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park hoisted the National Flag along with all staff members.

On this occasion, certificates of appreciation were awarded to 120 staff members in recognition of meritorious services rendered in their respective fields, along with cash rewards.

Speaking on the occasion, Vasantha said that Independence Day is celebrated as a national festival across the nation with joy and happiness. Care, Breed and Educate are the three objectives of Nehru Zoological Park with a mission to conserve wildlife through planned breeding of endangered species with collaborative research aiming at attaining management schemes for the ex-situ population.