122 cases of wrong-side driving registered in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police registered 122 FIRs against 631 vehicles in the last two days for wrong side driving in various locations across Cyberabad. The motorists were booked for driving the wrong route, endangering the lives and personal safety of others.

According to Cyberabad traffic police, on Saturday, a special drive was conducted against wrong-way driving at several locations under the Cyberabad Commissionerate. FIRs were lodged at the respective law and order police stations under Section 336 of the IPC. The police said the offence can result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

The police said this follows a continued effort to curb this dangerous practice. As of June 2, the police have registered a total of 122 FIRs and apprehended 631 vehicles for wrong-side driving offences.

The cases were booked in Gachibowli, KPHB, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Narsingi, and Raidurgam. According to Cyberabad traffic police, they have identified 124 locations with frequent wrong-way driving. “We are installing ANPR cameras at these locations to automatically detect wrong-side driving and generate challans,” said a senior officer.