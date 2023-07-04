14-day training camp for NCC cadets conclude at Dundigal

Hyderabad: The 14 days training camp organised by the Air Force Academy, Dundigal in coordination with NCC Secunderabad (Air Wing) concluded on Monday.

According to the Indian Army, a total of 50 cadets including 17 girls from Gujrat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh Directorates participated in the camp. The cadets underwent various training activities during the camp and were exposed to the ground-level functioning of the Indian Air Force through visits to various sections during their stay in the camp.

They also, interacted with the trainees at the academy who had joined IAF through NCC. They were highly motivated and enthusiastic while undergoing the camp at this academy. NCC plays a very important role in the life of a cadet by nurturing them with the right values and discipline at a very early stage in life. The exposure towards aviation and ground training at AFA would definitely motivate the cadets to join Armed Forces in service to the nation.