14 more Basti Dawakhanas to come up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to extend the health services of Basti Dawakhanas to new areas in Hyderabad district and adding 14 more to its already existing 153 State-run clinics.



Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said there was a good response to the Basti Dawakhanas and 350 clinics in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and 153 clinics in Hyderabad district were already rendering the services to the people. In addition to this, 14 more Basti Dawakhanas will be included in the Hyderabad district soon, he said.

The Minister on Tuesday inaugurated two new Basti Dawakhanas set up at Nethaji Community Hall in Gunfoundry and Subhanpura Community Hall in Jambagh which fall under Goshamahal Assembly constituency in Hyderabad.

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh, MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig and other local leaders were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that after the launch of Basti Dawakhanas in the twin cities, the number of patients visiting the main hospitals like Gandhi and Osmania has come down and the best health services are being offered to the people in their locality at free of cost.