1,460 CCTV cameras inaugurated in Malkajgiri zone

Hyderabad: A total of 1,460 surveillance cameras worth Rs 1.19 crore were geotagged under the Malkajgiri zone; the Rachakonda police commissioner G Sudheer Babu inaugurated the cameras on Friday.

Of the total 1,460 cameras, 410 have been installed in 17 colonies, covering major roads and junctions, including a two-year annual maintenance contract (AMC), under a community initiative. The remaining 1,050 cameras have been installed across 212 vulnerable temples as part of a special drive. The cameras will be integrated with the Command and Control Centre, where a dedicated team will monitor them 24/7. With this addition, a total of 5,260 Community CCTV cameras and 93,061 Nenu Saitham cameras have been installed; a total 98,321 cameras were geo-tagged within the zone.

Sudheer Babu highlighted the crucial role of CCTV surveillance in enhancing public safety and crime prevention. He stated that CCTV cameras are instrumental in deterring criminal activities, assisting in investigations, enabling proactive policing, aiding in crime analysis, and promoting a secure environment. He emphasised that CCTV surveillance is a vital component of modern crime prevention strategies and noted that the Rachakonda Police have successfully solved several sensational cases with the help of CCTV footage.

The commissioner appealed to colony and community elders to come forward and take initiative to install CCTV cameras in their communities. He stressed that such efforts significantly contribute to public safety by deterring crime, monitoring suspicious activity, and assisting the police in investigation. The mere presence of CCTV cameras can act as a strong deterrent, fostering a safer environment for all residents. Sudheer Babu appreciated and felicitated the colony elders who actively supported the police in installing CCTV cameras.

DCP Malkajgiri zone PV Padmaja, Additional DCP S Chakrapani, ACP T Mahesh Goud, IT Cell and All SHOs of the Malkajgiri Zone were present.