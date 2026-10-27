15 illegal borewells dismantled near Sunnam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: Following the initial enforcement drives against commercial groundwater exploitation, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) accelerated its crackdown around the Sunnam Cheruvu, Borabanda Site 3 area. Continuing their targeted operation, officials successfully identified and dismantled 15 illegal borewell units that were operating round-the-clock without authorisation.

For months, commercial tanker operators exploited the area’s groundwater table by running heavy-duty pumps continuously day and night, leaving surrounding residential borewells completely dry. The incessant extraction severely depleted domestic water availability, causing immense hardship to hundreds of local families who struggled daily for basic needs. Relieved by the decisive intervention, local residents expressed immense gratitude toward the enforcement teams. "It is really heartening and happy to see the removal of all these illegal borewells," shared a local resident.

"These operators were extracting water from the ground day and night without any care for the community, due to which we suffered immensely every single day. We sincerely thank the HYDRAA team for listening to our plight and taking swift action."

Residents further urged the authorities to maintain strict vigil to ensure these illegal commercial setups do not reappear. "We request the authorities to take strict legal action against all these offenders so that they will not dare to continue or restart these operations in our neighbourhood ever again," added another resident.

HYDRAA officials confirmed that surveillance across the cleared points will remain active to prevent any attempt by operators to re-establish connections or drill new borewells. Enforcement drives will continue in a phased manner to safeguard local groundwater resources across affected sectors.