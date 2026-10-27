Congress ignoring NHM staff grievances: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticized the Congress government for failing to take notice of the relay hunger strikes and ongoing protests organized by National Health Mission employees over the past two weeks to resolve their legitimate demands.

The BRS working president demanded that the government address these administrative issues immediately. NHM employees working in Sircilla district met KT Rama Rao to explain their grievances. Acknowledging the dedicated services rendered by NHM staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, KT Rama Rao stated that the employees' demands were completely justified and affirmed that the BRS would extend full moral support to their ongoing struggle.

KT Rama Rao criticized the Congress administration for failing to fulfill promises made to healthcare employees. He recalled that during the previous BRS administration, benefits of the Pay Revision Commission were extended to contract and outsourcing workers as well.

He informed leaders of the NHM state committee that he would discuss their demands with party chief K Chandrashekar Rao to determine what specific steps the BRS could take to help resolve the employees' issues. He also assured them that the concerns of the NHM employees would be raised prominently before the government during upcoming Assembly sessions.

KT Rama Rao advised the employees to continue their struggle and meet with public representatives to explain their grievances, thereby compelling the state government to respond.

He assured the delegation that his party would persistently raise their concerns until justice was fully delivered for all NHM staff members.