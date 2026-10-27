Applause for drama by Drusya Vedika

Vijayawada: Drusya Vedika, an audience club promoting theatre and cultural activities, staged the social drama ‘Idi Pramadaaniki Sanketam’ at Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall here on Sunday evening. The play explored the conflict between material ambitions, family relationships and human values.

Written by Akurati Bhaskarachandra and directed by SK Misro, the drama revolves around Rama Rao and his wife Ramadevi, who incur debts to send their son Kailash to America for higher education, hoping that he will support them in their old age. However, their dreams are shattered when Kailash marries and settles abroad. An unexpected turn of events brings him back to India, while his wife Roopa and daughter remain in America.

As Kailash struggles to find a way to reunite with his daughter, his maternal uncle Venkatachalam, a man committed to social welfare, offers to donate his kidney to an American woman suffering from a kidney ailment. In return, he hopes to secure a job in America for Kailash. However, an inhuman act by Kailash takes the story in a shocking direction, exposing the darker side of selfish ambition and testing the family’s moral values.

The play raises pertinent questions about whether education and material success necessarily make a person humane and whether personal ambitions can justify sacrificing moral principles. Through emotional situations and dramatic conflicts, it conveys a strong message about compassion, integrity and social responsibility.

Vennigalla Bhaskar as Rama Rao, G Satyanandini as Ramadevi, G Radhakrishna as Chalapathi, Dontala Prakash as Venkatachalam, Naren Borra as Chinna Rao, LSRK Prasad as Chakravarthi, E Bhagyaraj as Kailash, B Roopaashri as Roopa, P Bhaskara Sharma as Dominic, and S Anil Durga Rao were part of the cast. Stage design and lighting P Phaneendra Kumar and Sai Teja background score and Sridhar make-up. Hemadri Prasad managed the entire show. At a post-performance meeting, Gummadi Gopalakrishna, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Nataka Academy, appreciated the script and the performances of the artistes. Padmari Hemanth, NSR Murthy and Kopparapu Balarama Krishna Murthy also congratulated the team for its efforts. The programme was sponsored by Prakash Arts.