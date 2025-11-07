150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram Celebrated in Hyderabad with Police Commissioner

Hyderabad celebrated the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram today.

The song inspired India’s freedom struggle and is a symbol of patriotism.

Hyderabad Police Joins the Event

Hyderabad CP V.C. Sajjanar paid tribute to the song that inspired India’s freedom movement by taking part in the Vande Mataram singing program held at ICCC, Banjara Hills.

His presence showed the importance of love for the nation.











