17 spots identified as high accident areas on Hyd-Vij NH

Hyderabad: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has identified 17 spots on NH-65, between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, as the most accident-prone areas. State Roads and Buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy held a meeting with NHAI and department officials and reviewed road safety on the national highways in the State.

The 17 areas identified as black spots on NH-65 which are busy with huge traffic regularly. They are: Chautuppal, Pedakaparti, Chityal, Kattangur, Iynupamula, Techmatla, SV College Janagam X Road, Eenadu Junction, Durajpalli Junction, Mukundapuram, Akupamula, Komarabanda X Road, Katakammagudem, Mellacheruvu, Srirangapuram, Ramapuram X Road and Nawabpet Junction.

The NHAI has identified that most road accidents are taking place in these areas. The State government is taking steps to prevent accidents in black spots by installing sign boards, constructing six-lane roads in some places, junction developments, construction of VUPs (vehicle under passes) and two-way service roads. The minister said the works would be undertaken to prevent accidents at the earliest.

