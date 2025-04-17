172 motors illegally fixed to taps seized

Hyderabad: As part of the motor-free tap water drive, the Hyderabad Water Board seized 64 illegal motors and imposed penalties on 84 people for wasting water.

On the second day of the drive, Hyderabad Water Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy inspected areas of Maduranagar in O&M Division 6, SR Nagar on Wednesday. During the inspection, some consumers were caught using motors illegally in their houses, and their motors were seized, and a penalty was imposed.

On the second day of the motor-free top drive, a total of 134 illegal motors were identified in all divisions, and 32 were seized, while another 38 consumers were fined for illegally using motors and wasting water. The maximum number of motors seized in the O&M division was 6 in SR Nagar, and 20 motor-users were fined. In these two days, around 175 illegal motors were identified, seized 64 illegal motors, and imposed penalties on 84 more people for wasting water.

So far, consumers in the upper line were suffering from low pressure due to illegal use of motors to pump water, and lower-line families were suffering from an insufficient water supply. Now, the water board officials have removed the motors and are getting water with the right pressure. They expressed their happiness and congratulated the water board officials. If any water board consumer is caught attaching motors to their drains, action will be taken against them as per the rules and the motors will be seized. If water is drawn with a motor for the second time, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed and cases will be registered, said a senior officer, Hyderabad Water Board.