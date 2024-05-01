177 students from KGBVs record 100 per cent result

Hyderabad: In the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class X results released on Tuesday, 177 students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) achieved a perfect 100 per cent pass rate.

According to official statistics, there are a total of 475 KGBVs in the State. Out of 17,546 students who appeared for the exam, 16,329 successfully passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.06 per cent, which exceeds the state average of 91.31 per cent. Among the successful candidates, 32 students achieved a perfect 10/10 GPA, while approximately 2,152 students secured more than nine points.

KGBVs serve as residential schools for girls from underprivileged and disadvantaged backgrounds, established in educationally deprived blocks. Admission to KGBVs is direct and needs-based, without any entrance examination. A senior officer remarked that the commendable results achieved by KGBVs were made possible through the collective efforts of all stakeholders, including the students and staff of KGBVs, as well as the district and State machinery of Samagra Shiksha.