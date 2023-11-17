  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

19-year-old Engineering student succumbs to heart attack in Hyd

19-year-old Engineering student succumbs to heart attack in Hyd
x
Highlights

She was rushed to the hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

Hyderabad: In recent times many of them has been succumbing to heart attacks regardless of age or size. While dancing, playing shuttle and even while talking, they suddenly collapse and die. There are many incidents where many youngsters have died due to heart attack.

Gentyala Pradeepthi (18) from Sircilla, who was studying in an engineering college in Hyderabad, died of a heart attack. She collapsed due to heart attack in college on Tuesday. Pradipti's friends immediately rushed her to the hospital. She died in hospital while undergoing treatment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X