19-year-old Engineering student succumbs to heart attack in Hyd

Hyderabad: In recent times many of them has been succumbing to heart attacks regardless of age or size. While dancing, playing shuttle and even while talking, they suddenly collapse and die. There are many incidents where many youngsters have died due to heart attack.



Gentyala Pradeepthi (18) from Sircilla, who was studying in an engineering college in Hyderabad, died of a heart attack. She collapsed due to heart attack in college on Tuesday. Pradipti's friends immediately rushed her to the hospital. She died in hospital while undergoing treatment.