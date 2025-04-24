2 Bangladeshis held for illegal stay

Hyderabad: Two Bangladeshis who entered Indian Territory through the Dunki route from Benapole district, Bangladesh, entering Bongaon district of West Bengal and staying here illegally were arrested by the Hyderabad city police on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone team along with Malakpet police arrested Mohammad Hasibul (25), a man named Jovan Chowdhury and Rohan Saha (21) both native of Dhaka, Bangladesh both staying at Saleem Nagar Colony, Malakpet with fake and fabricated documents.

Further, the police on lead apprehended four agents Mohd Muqeed, Temura Sai Kiran, Gaddameedi Rajnikant and Duddu Sudheer Kumar who helped them in preparing fake and forged birth certificates and other documents.

According to the police, Hasibul has a Bangladesh country passport. Four years back through traffickers they crossed from Benapole district, Bangladesh, entered into Bongaon district of West Bengal through Dunki route and paid Rs 25,000 to traffickers. He stayed at South Howrah, Kolkata and started working as a karate trainer and obtained a fake Aadhar card by manipulating his name as Jovan Chowdhury.

In December 2023, he connected with a woman named Jaya Chowdary from Malakpet through Facebook chat. He deceitfully married her by concealing his true identity. After the marriage, he moved to Malakpet, where he runs an online garment sales business and also works as a food delivery agent to earn a living.

YVS Sudheendra, DCP of the Commissioner’s Task Force, stated that while residing in Malakpet, Hasibul, with the help of Mohd Muqeed—who runs a pan shop—and his associates Kiran and Rajjikanth, fraudulently obtained a fake birth certificate from the Narsingi Municipality, falsely claiming he was born in Ranga Reddy district. “Hasibul with fake details and fraudulent documents obtained this birth certificate through Sudheer who is outsourcing computer operator, sanitation section, Narsingi Municipality who manipulated and delivered birth certificates to the Bangladesh citizen,” said the officer. Furthermore, using the forged birth certificate, Hasibul obtained an Indian Voter ID card with the help of Rajnikant and also applied for an original Aadhaar card in an attempt to establish himself as an Indian citizen.

The DCP said, “To support his friend Rohan Saha, a tourist guide and his pregnant wife, in March, he brought them to Malakpet illegally without any valid documents and giving shelter at his residence and arranged a fake Aadhar Card for him.”

On information, the police, on Wednesday apprehended the Bangladeshi citizens along with four Indian agents.