2 more questioned in Radisson Blu Hotel case

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police are leaving no stone unturned to weed out the menace of drugs. They have intensified efforts to question all suspects. On Friday two suspects were questioned for their role in supplying drugs to the pub management. The police interrogated two businessmen, Shashikanth and Sanjay, in connection with the Radisson Blu Hotel drug case.

An officer, on condition of anonymity, said, "the two persons were previously arrested by the Panjagutta police, along with Nigerian Tony in a drug case. They were questioned for more than six hours. The interrogation was done because in the investigation we found that Shashikanth and Sanjay had links with Abhishek Vuppala, a business partner of Pudding & Mink Pub, and Anil Kumar, who were arrested following a raid on the pub on April 2. The connection between these people was revealed when we took Abhishek and Anil into custody for questioning."

He added "mobile numbers of a few persons were found in the phones of Abhishek and Anil Kumar. Based on that, we are issuing notices and asking those persons to appear before us. The investigation revealed that packaging of drugs seized at Pudding & Mink Bar at Radisson Blu Hotel and those confiscated in the Punjagutta case were the same. The two persons questioned have, however, denied knowing Abhishek or Anil Kumar. They said they don't have any idea how their numbers were found in the contact list of Abhishek. We have issued notices to three more persons asking them to appear before us."