2 students die, 3 injured after car rams into electric pole in Hyderabad

Two students died and three others injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into an electric pole here in Gandipet on Thursday.



The accident took place on CBIT college road when the speeding car bearing registration number AP09CJ2095 hit the electric pole. The police said the two students succumbed to serious injuries on the spot even after the air balloons in the car opened. The police recovered wedding cards in the car.



They registered a case and launched an investigation. The victims are yet to be identified.

