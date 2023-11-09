21-year-old engineer student ends life in Nedchal

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an engineering student committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor in Medchal district. The 21-year-old Sanjay, who was studying in the fourth year of CMR Engineering College in Kandlakoya, took his life by jumping from the fourth floor of the college.



On receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot. Sanjay's body was taken to the hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case and started investigation and are investigating the reasons behind the suicide. More details about the youth are yet to be known