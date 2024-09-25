21-year-old man arrested for harassing minor

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly harassing a minor girl.

The arrested person, Aqeeluddin, an electrician, resides in Aman Nagar, Talab Katta. Police booked case U/s 66 E, 67A IT Act U/Sec 78, 79, 351(2) BNS U/Sec. 11 r/w 12, 14 POCSO Act. According to police, they received a complaint from a resident of Bandlaguda on September 7. The victim’s parent stated that Aqeel made calls and video calls to her minor daughter by using the Snapchat app. While video calling, he captured her daughter’s private video, and the videos were circulated on the app.

The Cyber Crime police made sincere efforts and traced the accused and produced him before the court, where he was remanded.