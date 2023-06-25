  • Menu
22 MMTS trains cancelled in Hyderabad for one week

22 MMTS trains cancelled in Hyderabad for one week
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has announced cancellation of 22 Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) trains in Hyderabad for a week due to infrastructural maintenance works over Hyderabad and Secunderabad Divisions.

The trains will remain cancelled from June 26 to July 2.

Daily five services each between Lingampalli and Hyderabad and between Hyderabad and Lingampalli have been cancelled.

Daily four MMTS trains between Umdanagar and Lingampalli and three trains between Lingampalli and Umdanagar have also been cancelled.

SCR officials said two trains each between Lingampalli and Falaknuma and Falaknuma and Lingampalli also stand cancelled.

Ramachandrapuram-Falaknuma train has also been cancelled for the entire period.

MMTS connects the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and the outskirts. The popular suburban trains cater to the needs of intra-city and suburban commuters.

