22-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Gachibowli Hostel, Probe Underway
Highlights
A 22-year-old software employee from West Bengal died by suicide in a Gachibowli hostel, Hyderabad. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
A 22-year-old woman was found dead in an apparent suicide in a private hostel located in Siddique Nagar, Gachibowli, on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Ritoja Basu, hailed from West Bengal and was residing in the area while working as a software employee.
The police from Madhapur police station have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation. Officers responded to the incident after receiving information about the death. Initial findings indicate that Basu had been staying at the hostel for a period before the incident occurred.
Police officials are gathering information regarding the circumstances leading to the suicide. Statements from hostel residents and acquaintances are being recorded as part of the inquiry.
