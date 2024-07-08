24 test positive in drug bust at Cave Pub

Hyderabad: In a major drug bust, a joint operation conducted by the sleuths of the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau, Cyberabad Special Operations Teams of the Raidurgam Police, and Prohibition and Excise State Task Force teams apprehended 24 persons who were involved in drugs. They were nabbed at a raid conducted at Cave Pub in Khajaguda on the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday.

The arrested persons were drug or ganja consumers. However, the owners, Rajesh, Abhinav, Sai Krishna, and Sunny, are absconding.

According to the Anti-Narcotics Bureau, to bring down the large-scale drug abuse happening in pubs, hotels, and other areas, Cave Pub owners are organising an event called ‘Psychedelic Party’, which mainly encourages consumers of narcotics and psychotropic drugs.

On a tip-off, the teams of TGANB and SOT, Cyberabad, with newly procured technical equipment, raided the pub and arrested 25 drug/ganja consumers who tested positive for narcotics drugs.

The police said DJ operator Sandeep Sharma tested positive for ganja and cocaine; another DJ operator, Sai Gaurang, tested positive for ganja and meth. Multinational companies’ employees are consumers.

Further inquiry brought to light that the pub manager, Ayub alias Fouzan, organiser-cum-DJ operator, and R Shekar Kumar, manager, along with partners Rajesh, Abhinav, Sai Krishna, and Sunny, intentionally encouraged and allowed drug consumers to celebrate the party.

‘The consumers voluntarily admitted to drug abuse. We will be calling their parents or elders in the family and making sure they join a de-addiction; they will be randomly tested five times; they have to test negative. We pray they have not become addicted to weed or drugs.

The Anti-Narcotics Bureau requests youth and students not to fall prey to drugs and requests that parents keep a watch on the activities of their children and feel free to approach the police or pass information on the phone 8712671111 to curtail such anti-social activities and strive for a drug-free city.