2.5 kg gold concealed in mixer grinder seized at Hyderabad airport

The customs officials on Wednesday seized 2.5 kg of gold concealed in a mixer and grinder and other electronic items here at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.



The passengers arrived in Hyderabad from Dubai on Wednesday morning. The customs officials seized 2.5 kg of gold which is estimated to be worth Rs 1.15 crore.

The officials said that they registered five cases against the passengers. An investigation is underway.

In another case, the officials seized foreign currency of 30,000 USD from a passenger heading to Dubai. A case under currency customs act 1962 was registered against the passenger.