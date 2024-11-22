265 SCTPCs take oath in Rachakonda

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu congratulated the Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (SCTPC), who successfully completed nine months of training with remarkable discipline and dedication. During the passing out parade (Dikshant Parade), the Commissioner advised them to follow the instructions of their superior officers and diligently perform their assigned duties.

A total of 265 trainee (AR) constables successfully completed at Nallagonda District Police Training Centre. Sudheer Babu, along with Suryapet district SP Sunpreet Singh and Nalgonda district SP Sarath Chandra Pawar IPS, attended the passing out parade and ceremonial oath.

The Commissioner emphasised that working in the police department comes with numerous challenges. He stated that individuals can overcome these challenges if they are both physically and mentally strong. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of daily exercise and maintaining fitness even after completing training.