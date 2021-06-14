28 AMU students selected for Sir Syed Global Scholar Awards

Hyderabad: Twenty-eight Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students from various departments have been selected for the prestigious Sir Syed Global Scholar Award (SSGSA) for the academic session 2021-22, which is given by a US-based non-profit entity, Sir Syed Education Society of North America (SSESNA).

The selected scholars are: Aafiya (physics), Ayush Agrawal (mechanical engineering), Sehrish Akhtar (physics), Danish Alam (physics), Ayesha Nasir Alavi (law), Mohammad Anas (computer engineering), Bushra Ansari (biochemistry), Mohd Mushfique Javed Ansari (architecture), Samina Irshad Ansari (psychology), Heena Aslam (electrical engineering), Mohd Abdul Baseer (physics), Mohammad Fahad (electrical engineering), Aqib Faraz (commerce), Ifrah Farid (biochemistry), Harshul Gupta (physics), Arsalan Hameed (computer engineering), Saman Jafri (biotechnology), Faisal Jamal (biochemistry), Faraha Javed (medicine), Shahrukh Khan (electrical engineering), Tayyibah Khanam (electrical engineering), Yusra Meraj (electronics engineering), Madiha Noman (English), Kunwar Muhammed Saaim (computer engineering), Saba Sarwar (computer science), Md Showgat Jahan Shourave (economics), Mohd Talha (physics) and Amber Tanweer (law).

Salman Bin Kashif, Chai, SSGSA Programme and a past beneficiary of the programme, said, "The quality of applications continues to improve each year. In the coming years, it will serve the students well if they go the extra mile in building their overall profiles through projects and internships while being diligent in learning the fundamental concepts of their respective subjects. We will continue to strive for expanding our programme".

