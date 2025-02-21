Live
28-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Dowry Harassment in KPHB Colony
Highlights
A 28-year-old woman, K Deepika, tragically took her own life in KPHB Colony, allegedly due to continuous dowry harassment by her husband.
A 28-year-old woman, K Deepika, sadly died by suicide in KPHB Colony on Wednesday. She was married to Venu Gopal, a private employee, and leaves behind a 13-month-old son.
Reports say that Deepika's family gave dowry worth several lakhs, including cash and jewelry, when she married. However, her husband allegedly kept asking for more dowry, and when she refused, the harassment got worse.
Feeling upset and helpless, Deepika tragically hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her room. Her brother found her and quickly called the police and family members.
The KPHB police are investigating the case.
