28,93,500 voters from IT sector to influence 2023 Telangana elections

Hyderabad: As the 2023 Telangana General Assembly Elections approach, the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) proudly announces the proactive engagement of the Information Technology (IT) industry in the electoral process. Spearheaded by TITA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala, the association emphasizes the industry's commitment to democratic participation.

Direct IT Employees: With 62.5% of the 10 lakh-strong workforce wielding voting rights, an influential cohort of 6,25,000 voters stands ready to make their impact felt. Indirect IT Support Staff (Housekeeping, Security, Electricians, Drivers, Transportation Crew, HR, Payroll, and more): A substantial 69.8% of the 32.5 lakh-strong support workforce possess voting rights, culminating in a formidable 22,68,500 voters. The combined strength of the IT industry electorate reaches an unprecedented 28,93,500 voters.

TITA extensive voting awareness campaigns are expected for the high voting from IT industry. The association has diligently worked to dispel misconceptions, such as concerns about low turnout due to the long weekend. TITA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala dismissed rumors of diminished voter turnout and asserted "Contrary to speculations, the IT community is poised to make a resounding impact on polling day. TITA's relentless voter awareness campaigns have dispelled any notion that the long weekend will deter IT employees from exercising their democratic right. On 30th November, we anticipate heightened participation, facilitated by the streamlined work-from-home options already in place." The Telangana Information Technology Association urges all eligible IT voters to cast their votes on November 30 and contribute to the democratic vibrancy of Telangana.