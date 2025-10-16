28th convocation at NIFT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Hyderabad, hosted its 28th Convocation Ceremony at Shilpakala Vedika on Thursday for the graduating Class of 2025. A total of 249 students received their degrees, including 216 undergraduates and 33 postgraduates across seven academic programs.

The ceremony was graced by Charu Srinivasan, Corporate Vice President of Azure Engineering, Microsoft India, as the Chief Guest, and Harish Gupta, Director of Apparel Marketing and Merchandising Pvt. Ltd., as Special Guest.

The Director of NIFT Hyderabad presented the institute’s academic report, highlighting its commitment to excellence in design, technology, and innovation. She congratulated the students for their perseverance and creativity.