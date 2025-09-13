3-day industrial technology expo begins at Hitex

Hyderabad: The first edition of the three-day JIA industrial technology expo is being held at Hitex Exhibition Center in the city, and will conclude on September 14. The JIA Industrial Technology Expo 2025, Hyderabad aims to bring together leading players, manufactures, suppliers, experts, and innovators from the industrial manufacturing and service sector under one roof.

Highlights of the JIA Expo Hyderabad include – 100+ exhibitors from various cities, 12,000+ products on display like Hand Tools, Machine Tools, Robotics, industrial automation, solar power plants, electricals and electronics, safety products, etc.

“We are thrilled to unveil the first edition of JIA Industrial Technology Expo 2025 which will serve as a vital platform for industry players to connect, collaborate, and gain insights into the latest industry trends,” said Sai Kishore Koneru, President, Jeedimetla Industries Association “We believe this event will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of manufacturing in Hyderabad and Telangana,” he added. Indore Infoline Pvt Ltd. is management partner of the expo. Entry is free.