3 killed after two cars collide in Hyderabad outskirts

Three people were killed after two cars collided head on here at Chevella in Hyderabad outskirts on Monday morning .



Going into details, four of a family -- Sravanti, her husband Ravi Kumar, daughters -- Drutika and Mokshagna were travelling in a car towards Chevella from Hyderabad. The police said that a car from the opposite direction rammed into them. While Sravanthi, Drutika were dead on the spot and Mokshagna and Ravi Kumar sustained serious injuries.

The victims were identified as the residents of Sivarampalli in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, a person in another car also sustained injuries and was shifted a hospital. However, he died while undergoing treatment. The police rushed to the spot on learning the incident and took up the investigation. A bodies were sent to autopsy.