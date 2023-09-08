3 migrant workers killed in city building collapse

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, three migrant construction workers were killed, and two others were injured on Thursday when an under-construction multi-storey building collapsed at Addagutta area in KPHB.

Police said the victims, who hailed from Malkangiri in Odisha, were engaged in plastering the parapet wall on the sixth floor of the building, while standing on the wooden scaffolding erected as supporting structure. About dozen workers were working on the sixth floor when the scaffolding collapsed. Three workers, Santhu Badnayak (23), Saniya Challan (19) and Soniya Badnayak (23) were among those who fell.

Santhu and Challan died on the spot, Soniya succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a local private hospital, said the police. Other workers who were severely injured are undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be critical.

The building is being constructed allegedly in violation of rules. The civic officials said they were in the process of demolishing the unauthorised sixth floor of the under-construction building, as it was being raised without permission.

The police have registered a case against the owner and took up investigation.

Meanwhile, in Suraram area in Quthbullapur, a 13-year-old boy died after falling down from a building on Thursday. The boy Tulsinath, a resident of Suraram was standing on the third floor of the building when he accidentally slipped and fell. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.