3-tier security, CAPF support for high-stakes JH by-poll
Hyderabad: With polling for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-poll scheduled for November 11, Hyderabad police and election authorities have put in place a tight, multi-layered security grid involving over 1,600 personnel to deter violence, prevent booth capturing and ensure smooth and fair polling.
According to Hyderabad City Police, the plan combines enhanced local deployment, special police units, vehicle check-posts and support from central forces and Election Commission flying squads, along with administrative measures such as arms deposit orders for licence holders within the constituency.
Authorities said as many as 1,600 local police personnel would be deployed across the constituency and at polling stations, with additional patrolling and pickets in sensitive areas. The security plan includes support from central armed force units and eight companies of CAPF, along with eight striking force teams and Quick Response Teams (QRTs), which will be deployed at sensitive polling stations, counting centres and other key locations to assist the state police wherever required.
According to West Zone DCP Ch Srinivas, there are about 65 critical or sensitive polling points across the constituency and adequate police forces have been deployed. Unaccounted cash worth Rs 3.4 crore has been seized so far.
“There are route mobiles also in place, headed by senior police officers. A three-tier security system is being followed. CCTV surveillance and close monitoring of strong rooms and EVM storage have been given top priority,” the DCP said.
Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had earlier issued orders under the Arms Act requiring licenced firearms within the Jubilee Hills limits to be deposited or produced for verification, a standard precaution during elections to curb the use of weapons.
Flying squads of the Election Commission, accompanied by central police teams, have been conducting searches and monitoring expenditure and cash movement linked to the campaign.
Authorities have already taken preventive measures, with 240 rowdy elements bound over across the constituency. Multiple FIRs have also been registered for alleged Model Code violations and other offences during the campaign.