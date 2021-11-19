36th Senior Officers' Study Period held at College of Air Warfare

Hyderabad: The College of Air Warfare (CAW), Secunderabad, conducted the 36th Senior Officers' Study Period (SOSP) from November 8 to 18. Air Vice Marshal KSK Suresh, Commandant, CAW, in his address and emphasised that SOSP should serve as a useful forum for all participants for scholarly interaction and to gain a fresh insight into contemporary issues of geo-political and military significance.

The strategic-level interactive programme was to provide the course participants a forum to broaden outlook and perceptions on significant dimensions of national security and current developments at the regional and global level. The SOSP was attended by 22 officers of the rank of Air Commodore and equivalent from the three services. In consonance with the objectives of the programme, several speakers of national and international repute, including Lieutenant-General Devendra Pratap Pandey, Air Marshal TD Joseph (retd), Air Vice Marshal R Isser (retd), Air Commodore K Prem Kumar, R Chandrashekhar, Nitin Gokhale, senior journalist, U Rajababu, programme director, BMD System DRDO, Talmeez Ahmed IFS (retd), Dr Manpreet Sethi, senior fellow CAPS and Amit Cowshish addressed the participants.

The speakers covered diverse topics, including application of air power in sub conventional operations, aerospace power, media relations, "CMR: A Civil Perspective", "Unrest Dynamics in J&K, India's BMD programme", "Space : The Critical Domain" and "Significance of QUAD".

A two-day seminar and discussion was conducted on November 15 and 16 by panelists from the United Service Institution of India (USI), in which ten panelists addressed contemporary geopolitical issues on national security as well as relations with neighbours. The SOSP concluded on Thursday with address by Air Vice Marshal Suresh.