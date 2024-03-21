4-day visit of European media delegation concludes

Hyderabad: The 4-day study tour of the European media delegation concluded on Wednesday.

According to officials of I&PR, the Media representatives from the Central European countries including Albania, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Serbia and Slovakia applauded India for being a world leader in IT, Pharma, Tourism and Space Research. The 22 media representatives also visited prominent institutions during their 4-day visit from March 17 in Hyderabad.

The delegation visited the world famous Golconda Fort, Shilparamam, Bharat Biotech, T- Hub, T- Works, Skyroot Aerospace Company, Indian School of Business, Ramoji Film City. The foreign Media representatives said that Telangana is setting a new trend in the development of key sectors and emerged as a driving force to the world. State Special Commissioner to I & PR M Hanumantha Rao has finalized the schedule for the visit of the media delegation in the state in consultation with different stakeholders in the government to ensure the greatness of the state is upgraded.

Accordingly, State Media Academy Secretary NagulapalliVenkateswara Rao and Deputy Director of Information department YasaVenkateswarlu coordinated with the foreign media team during their visit. The media delegation is accompanied by Chandresh Singh, an official of the Ministry of External Affairs from New Delhi.