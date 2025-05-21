4 held for planning to sell fake tiger skin

Live
Hyderabad:The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force West Zone team nabbed four persons involved in selling fake tiger skin for Rs 50 lakh at Salarjung Colony, Langar Houz.
The arrested persons were M Vijay Kishore (39), a driver from Bellampally, Chinta Shankar (63), a labourer from Subash Nagar, Jaipur, Mirza Willayath Ali Baig Shakir (43), a driver from BS Makta, and K Bachi Reddy (62), a marble worker from ECIL, residing in the colony at Tolichowki.
According to the police, the gang had planned to sell fake tiger skin to people, claiming it to be original for a whopping Rs 50 lakh or even more. “They were aware that many people would be interested in keeping the skin at their homes as decorative pieces. They planned to earn huge money easily by selling fake tiger skin,” said a senior police officer.
Officials seized one fake tiger skin, a car, and four mobile phones, all worth Rs 3.5 lakh. Vijay and Shankar brought fake tiger skin to the city and with help of Wilayat and Bachi Reddy, were searching for customers. They unskinned a dead dog and painted it to resemble the coat of a tiger. On credible information, the TF team caught them and seized the fake skin.