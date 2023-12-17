400kg ganja seized, two arrested

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police with the assistance of Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Balanagar) seized 400 kg from a truck and arrested two persons in this regard on Saturday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bablu Khare (23), truck driver, and Govind Patidar (42), farmer, both natives of Madhya Pradesh.

Two others – Bablu of Odhisa who supplied the contraband and Aravind of Maharashtra, receiver of the consignment went absconding.

Police said that Khare and Govind, on the instructions of Bablu, purchase ganja and supply to different persons across the country.

“On Thursday, Bablu asked Khare and Govind to supply ganja to Aravind of Maharashtra. Khare and Govind loaded the ganja consignment and concealed with small saplings and were on way to deliver it when the police caught them,” said DCP SOT, M A Rasheed.