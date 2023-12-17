  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

400kg ganja seized, two arrested

400kg ganja seized, two arrested
x
Highlights

The Jeedimetla police with the assistance of Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Balanagar) seized 400 kg from a truck and arrested two persons in this regard on Saturday.

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police with the assistance of Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Balanagar) seized 400 kg from a truck and arrested two persons in this regard on Saturday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bablu Khare (23), truck driver, and Govind Patidar (42), farmer, both natives of Madhya Pradesh.

Two others – Bablu of Odhisa who supplied the contraband and Aravind of Maharashtra, receiver of the consignment went absconding.

Police said that Khare and Govind, on the instructions of Bablu, purchase ganja and supply to different persons across the country.

“On Thursday, Bablu asked Khare and Govind to supply ganja to Aravind of Maharashtra. Khare and Govind loaded the ganja consignment and concealed with small saplings and were on way to deliver it when the police caught them,” said DCP SOT, M A Rasheed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X