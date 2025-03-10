478 caught for drunken driving over weekend

Hyderabad: Continuing its drive against the drunken driving, Cyberabad Traffic Police stepped up the enforcement and led a large-scale drunk and driving test in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. During the weekend, Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP) apprehended over 478 offenders for driving under the influence of alcohol. In Hyderabad, 1,320 drunk and driving cases were booked last week.

With the increase in alcohol impairment related crashes in Cyberabad limits, the traffic police led an enforcement drive against intoxicated drivers in various locations under Commissionerate limits. The Traffic Police conducted a focused campaign against drunk driving over the weekend.

According to Cyberabad traffic police, the police on weekends had been organising a special large-scale drive by deputing teams to keep a check on drunk driving. During the drive, police said 77 offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. All apprehended individuals will be presented before the Court.

Police found that the drivers were engaged in both underage drinking and drunk driving. While the traffic police have booked cases against them for drunk driving, it is the law and order police who would have to follow up and find where these people bought their liquor.

The Cyberabad police urged the citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine, said the police officer.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police drive against drunken driving reported 1,320 offenders during the last week. Between February 22 and 28, during the drive, of the total 1,320 offenders, 1,155 were two-wheelers, 52 were three-wheelers, and 133 were cars. Police said 188 offenders were found with BAC of 200 mg/100 ml and above. One person caught was below 18 years, 22 were between the age group 18-20.