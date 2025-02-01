5-day training prog on digital marketing concludes at OU

Hyderabad: A five day training programme on “digital marketing” for Post Graduate students was concluded on Friday at Osmania University (OU). Professor C V Ranjani, director, HCDC, OU, said that these courses provide an opportunity to earn while learning.

He highlighted that students will get hands-on experience working in the digital era and an opportunity to take up internship programmes.

Dr P Muralidhar Reddy, coordinator HCDC, OU, said that this course would be a side hustle for students to generate their own income and advised the students to put rigorous efforts into grooming their skill sets before entering the corporate world.