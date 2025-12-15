India–Norway Backed Elmentoz Research Raises Seed Funding to Advance Smart Feed Technology

Mysuru: Elmentoz Research Pvt. Ltd., a deep-tech biotechnology startup focused on precision animal nutrition and smart feed solutions, has raised its first seed funding round from a group of angel investors in India and Norway. The funding marks a key step in the company’s plans to scale sustainable, next-generation feed ingredients for poultry, aquaculture and pet food segments.

With the fresh capital, Elmentoz Research is setting up what it describes as India’s largest Black Soldier Fly (BSF)-based smart protein facility in Mysuru. The unit, scheduled to commence market operations in January 2026, will have the capacity to process nearly 2,000 metric tonnes of industrial byproducts every month using advanced automation and controlled manufacturing systems.

The company said the investment would help reduce India’s dependence on imported functional feed additives, address biosecurity risks such as antimicrobial resistance, and improve farm-level productivity. Its insect-protein platform is designed to lower land and water use while reducing the carbon footprint associated with conventional feed ingredients.

Elmentoz’s research-driven technology integrates genomics, proteomics and cGMP-compliant manufacturing to produce antimicrobial peptide (AMP)-fortified feed premixes, smart protein formulations and functional oils. These products are marketed under its ELGROW and ELTIDE brands and are aimed at improving gut health, feed conversion efficiency and disease resilience in animals, while replacing antibiotic growth promoters.

According to the company, the seed funding will be deployed to scale automated manufacturing infrastructure, expand its product portfolio, advance AMP research, strengthen international collaborations and build research, manufacturing and commercial teams.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jayashankar Das said India must focus on nutritional security alongside food security, noting that functional, antibiotic-free feeds are critical for sustainable livestock growth. Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Padmaja Mohanty said insect-based proteins offer an efficient and environmentally responsible pathway for the future of animal nutrition.

Norway-based angel investor Christen Hveem said innovations such as those led by Elmentoz could position India as a global hub for next-generation smart proteins and precision nutrition in the feed industry.