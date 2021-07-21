6,000 crore for 2nd phase sheep distribution: KCR

Somajiguda: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday directed officials to spend Rs 6,000 crore for the second phase of sheep distribution scheme in the State. He held a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan with Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and officials concerned.

The CM said that in the last phase Rs 5,000 crore was spent for the sheep distribution programme, with good results. The second phase should be taken up to give sheep to all eligible Yadavs in villages, he said and asked the finance wing to release Rs 6,000 crore this time.

KCR reiterated that the government was determined to provide help to revive community professions to gain economically. He took stock of the current situation of sheep distribution, marketing, and helping the Yadav community to get benefits.

He instructed officials to take up the second phase of sheep distribution among beneficiaries. The government will take necessary action to ensure that the yadavs eligible will get the sheep units in the second phase. He asked the Animal Husbandry minister to monitor and ensure smooth sheep distribution.

The CM asked them to continue (20+1) sheep unit and increase its price to some extent. He said the government was pushing professional communities in rural areas to benefit one by one. The villages and districts' economy will increase with such help, he stated.

The CM said the government will encourage professionals to gain financially. "There are expected changes and results with such schemes".