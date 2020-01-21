7 days on, victory for Gandhi Giri by kids

Masab Tank: Children aged between 8 years and 12 years staged a silent protest (Gandhi giri) against open defecation in Masab Tank.



Responding to their stir, the GHMC officials cleaned the surroundings after 7 days of continuous silent protest.

Open Urination near MAUD Central Office in Masab Tank was causing inconvenience to commuters and residents. Children of the Mounted Police Gate gathered together on January 12 and began their silent protest on roads presenting slogans and pluck cards against open defecation.

As many as 15 children participated in the protest presented beautiful red roses to the pedestrians and commuters at the spot and urged them to keep Hyderabad clean by saying 'NO to Open Defecation.'

"I fell happy today, GHMC officials responded to us and cleaned the spot and we are hoping no one will do open urination in the city," said J Vedhansh, a student of class 4 and resident of Mounted Police Gate. "We need to keep city clean just the way we keep our houses clean," he added.

"Hopefully our municipal administration will at least take care of road premises in Hyderabad and fulfil our Swachh Hyderabad dream. We must put all our efforts as such children are doing," said Uma, a supporter of children's silent protest.

Children also installed a flexi at the spot, calling upon people to use public toilets. After the silent protest of kids Vedansh (4th Class), Sathvik (3rd Class), Mokshajna (4th Class), Medha (6th Class), Jeshnav and others from the colony, it moved the GHMC officials who cleaned the spot and people also stopped urinating at the spot.