71 drunk drivers sentenced to imprisonment by Hyderabad court

Around 71 persons who were caught by the city traffic police for driving under the influence of alcohol were sentenced to imprisonment by a local court here on Wednesday.

They were imprisoned for a duration ranging between one day to 12 days.

During a regular check on Monday night, the traffic police caught 188 persons for driving in an intoxicated state. All those who were caught by the police were produced in a local court which imposed a fine of Rs 8.6 lakh on them besides the jail term.

The Cyberabad traffic police appealed to the citizens not to drive after being drunk and exhibit responsibility while driving.