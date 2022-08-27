74th Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee meet held

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway held it 74th Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) meeting on Friday at Railway Officer's Club, Secunderabad. During the meeting Chinni Gangadhar Rao, member of ZRUCC was elected to represent SCR in the National Railway Users Consultative Committee (NRUCC).

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge), SCR, stated that the zone has been undertaking several transformational initiatives in passenger and freight traffic segments.

As a result, the Zone has recorded originating freight loading of 43.5 million tonnes during April to July 2022 generating Rs 4,048 crores in freight revenue. On passenger front, the zone has carried 78 million passengers generating the revenue of Rs 1,617 crore during the first four months of the current financial year. To strengthen the safety of train operations, Kavach-IR's indigenous Automatic Train Protection System has been extended to 1,454 km of the SCR rail network.

Towards security of the rail users, video surveillance cameras are being installed at 76 stations of SCR under Nirbhaya fund in the first phase which covers the major railway stations of the zone. Arun Kumar assured the ZRUCC members that their suggestions and views expressed during the meeting will be given due consideration while formulating plans for improving passenger amenities and services.