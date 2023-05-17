87 bottles of illegal liquor from Haryana seized at Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: The The State level task force of prohibition and excise department on Tuesday night conducted raids at the Secunderabad Railway Station on specific information over smuggling of non-duty paid liquor and arrested three persons and also seized 87 bottles from them.



The three persons were identified as Anwesh of Khammam, Narender of Hanmakonda and Balakrishna of Warangal.

The task force team headed by N Anji Reddy caught them with the assistance of Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police Secunderabad at the Secunderabad railway station.

The officials informed that the gang had brought the liquor from Haryana to sell it in the city and earn profits illegally. It is mandatory to have an import license to bring liquor into the State from outside, they added.