A Birthday Extravaganza: Walgo Infra CMD Sridhar Rao Gifts Mini Cooper to Son

Highlights
In a grand celebration at their Jubilee Hills residence, Walgo Infra CMD Sridhar Rao gifted a Mini Cooper to his 7-year-old son, Abisri, on his birthday. The lavish event, held at ABISRI 1, saw a red-carpet welcome for esteemed guests, including political leaders, bureaucrats, and celebrities like Rajashekhar, Jeevitha, and Catherine Tresa.
The venue dazzled with Dubai-inspired architecture and Kakatiya heritage elements, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. Electrifying performances and heartfelt moments made the night unforgettable, reflecting sheer luxury and grandeur. The extravagant affair left an indelible mark on Hyderabad’s high-profile social circuit.
