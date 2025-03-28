  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

A Birthday Extravaganza: Walgo Infra CMD Sridhar Rao Gifts Mini Cooper to Son

A Birthday Extravaganza: Walgo Infra CMD Sridhar Rao Gifts Mini Cooper to Son
x
Highlights

In a grand celebration at their Jubilee Hills residence, Walgo Infra CMD Sridhar Rao gifted a Mini Cooper to his 7-year-old son, Abisri, on his...

In a grand celebration at their Jubilee Hills residence, Walgo Infra CMD Sridhar Rao gifted a Mini Cooper to his 7-year-old son, Abisri, on his birthday. The lavish event, held at ABISRI 1, saw a red-carpet welcome for esteemed guests, including political leaders, bureaucrats, and celebrities like Rajashekhar, Jeevitha, and Catherine Tresa.

The venue dazzled with Dubai-inspired architecture and Kakatiya heritage elements, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. Electrifying performances and heartfelt moments made the night unforgettable, reflecting sheer luxury and grandeur. The extravagant affair left an indelible mark on Hyderabad’s high-profile social circuit.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick