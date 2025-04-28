A celebration of design and creativity

Hyderabad: Edtech company Coursevita on Sunday hosted ‘Designathon’, a one-of-its-kind hackathon event dedicated to designers and creators in Hyderabad. UX/UI design enthusiasts, creators, and editors actively participated in diverse creative challenges in the 12-hour event.

Arjun Vinay, founder of Coursevita, said, “We are proud to host the largest design competition in Hyderabad. This event has brought many design enthusiasts and creators onto one platform. With the advancement of AI, industries and job roles are evolving rapidly. It is heartening to witness so many students and professionals coming together to kickstart a design culture and community from the city of Hyderabad”.

Winners were awarded cash prizes of Rs 50,000, and promising candidates were also given the opportunity to join Team Coursevita.