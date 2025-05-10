A Global Celebration Of Beauty, Culture And Purpose: Hyd gets ready for Miss World glitz & glamour

Hyderabad: Amid the escalating tensions and war situation between India and Pakistan and a demand for the cancellation of the event by the rightwing outfits, the 72nd Miss World pageant is set to be launched from Saturday at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

According to sources, in view of growing border tensions, the government is likely to make some changes in the scheduled programmes of the Miss World contestants. The contestants will be staying in the city for almost three weeks and also take part in various programmes in groups at different tourist places in the state.

Special security measures are being taken at all tourist places in the districts for visiting delegates during the month-long programmes. There will be tight security at the places where the contestants are slated to visit.

The event is scheduled to start at 6 pm at the Indoor Stadium at Gachibowli and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to attend the inaugural event. The grand finale is slated to be held on May 31 at HICC. Rehearsals for the opening ceremony are being held at Gachibowli Indoor stadium for the last two days. The contestants practiced movements under the supervision of the event coordinators, choreographers and cultural artists.

According to the officials, besides having performances by the contestants, the ceremony would also have Indian and international cultural presentations by the artists.

The contestants from around 120 countries have already reached the city and were given a grand traditional welcome. The Miss World organizers, including the CEO, appreciated the welcome by the government. The contestants will be participating in various programmes and visits to historical and tourist places in Telangana.

Breast cancer prevention and awareness programmes for women were also being organized as part of the Miss World pageant. They will be touring places including the UNESCO recognized World Heritage Site Ramappa Temple. They will also participate in a heritage walk from Lad Bazar to Charminar, visit Pochampally village and Pillalamarri. However, the official sources said that there may be some changes in the wake of the tense situation in the country.

The government is considering this event to be an opportunity to promote tourism in the state as a large contingent of journalists, jury members and others are slated to visit the city.

The Miss World organisers in their Instagram page said, “Miss World contestants are in full swing, rehearsing for the much-anticipated Opening Ceremony of the 72nd Miss World Festival, set to take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Telangana on May 10. The preparations mark the beginning of a global celebration of beauty, culture, and purpose, as representatives from over 100 nations get ready to showcase their grace, purpose and unity on the grand stage.”