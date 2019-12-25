Abdullapurmet: SFI's 23rd public meet from tomorrow

Abdullapurmet: The two-day 23rd public meet of Student Federation of India (SFI), Rangareddy district, will commence at Vaishnavi Gardens in Ibrahimpatnam on Friday. SFI, Abdullapurmet mandal committee released a poster regarding the same at SC/ST Girls Residential School on Wednesday.

SFI mandal president Gunde Shiva Kumar and Secretary Kayala Nagendra called upon activists to make the meeting a grand success. "Discussion on educational development would be discussed.

MLC Narsi Reddy will grace the occasion as chief guest," they added. Saddam Hussain, Karishma, Ravali, Ashwini, Radha, Manjula, Swapna, Swathi and others were present.