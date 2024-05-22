ACB conducts searches at ACP Uma Maheshwar Rao’s residence

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted searches at many places that are linked to the TS Uma Maheshwar Rao, ACP, and Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) in Ashok Nagar on Tuesday for allegedly having assets beyond his known legal sources of income. Uma Maheshwar Rao is the Chief Special Officer for the investigation into the Sahithi Infra case, which is a multi-crore fraud.

The ACB officials also fanned out and are carrying out searches at ten different places, including those belonging to the official’s friends and families across the city. The ACP has been accused of corruption during his earlier tenure as ACP Ibrahimpatnam. There were allegations of collecting large sums of money in land disputes.

In the Sahithi Infra case, there were allegations that money was collected from the accused. Many complaints have been reportedly received that he is supporting the accused in the case.

During search operations, ACB officials have so far seized a huge amount of cash and gold. As part of the search, the officials also reportedly identified Uma Maheshwar Rao’s bank lockers.

“Raids are being carried out following allegations of ill-gotten money by the officer. His assets are disproportionate to his income, and hence we are conducting searches not just at his residence but at the homes of his family and friends across the city,” said a senior ACB officer.

The ACB officials, who had kept a vigil on Uma Maheshwar Rao, received complaints that they had accumulated assets beyond their income and are currently continuing their investigations.